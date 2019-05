By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AP Chambers is going to organise an ‘Awareness programme and interactive session on ESI rules and regulations’ in Guntur on May 7.

ESI is a comprehensive social security programme for workers in the event of medical contingencies, such as sickness, maternity, death or disability due to employment injury and occupational diseases.

ESI Corporation regional director B Rama Koti and AP Insurance Medical Services (AP region) Jagadeep Gandhi will be attending the programme.