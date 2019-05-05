Home Cities Vijayawada

Devotees leave clothes behind, Durga Ghat turns into a mess

The devotee also urged the temple officials to keep a vigil on the ghat premises and penalise devotees who are found dumping their clothes into the river.

Published: 05th May 2019 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Temple staffers removing clothes relinquished by devotees at Durga Ghat in Vijayawada on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With depletion of water levels in Krishna river at Prakasam Barrage, clothes left behind by devotees had started reaching the water bed, causing inconvenience to other devotees from taking a holy dip at Duga Ghat.
The problem had become acute after commencement of summer vacation which had led to rise in footfall of devotees to the temple who take a customary holy dip in Krishna before doing the darshan of the presiding deity. 

Taking cognisance of the issue, Durga temple officials launched a cleanliness drive at Durga Ghat on Saturday under the supervision of temple executive officer V Koteswaramma and removed the piled up garbage and clothes left by the devotees.  
As part of the drive, the EO directed officials concerned to install CCTV cameras on the ghat and prevent devotees from dumping the wastes into the river.

“Though the civic body has placed a couple of bins for devotees to dump their clothes, devotees seldom use them and continue dumping their clothes into the river due to lack of any monitoring by the officials. Not only clothes, devotees even dump plastic waste spoiling the sanctity of the river,’’ devotee E Durga Prasad said.
