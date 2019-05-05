EC suspends 10 officials for dereliction of duty 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Cracking the whip on the officials for failing to discharge their responsibilities on the polling day on April 11, the Election Commission on Saturday suspended 10 officials. Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers of Visakhapatnam, Mandapeta, Kovur, Sullurpet and Nuziveedu were suspended for their failure in conducting election fairly.

With the latest action by the EC, the number of officials suspended reached 12. The EC had already suspended the RO and ARO of Atmakur constituency in Nellore district.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission also rejected the decision of the government to enhance the unemployment dole to `2,000 from `1,000 until the Model Code of Conduct is in force. However, the EC gave its nod for implementation of Aadrana scheme without enrolling new beneficiaries. It also allowed the State government for laying roads in the Maoist-affected areas.