Mayor stalled drinking water to Autonagar: AILA

Durga Prasad dares Sreedhar to an open debate, says Mayor increased rates for water supply to commercial area to `50 per kilo litre

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Auto Nagar Industrial Local Authority (AILA) chairperson S Durga Prasad on Saturday blamed Mayor Koneru Sreedhar for preventing the officials of the civic body from supplying drinking water to the Asia’s largest auto hub, Jawaharlal Nehru Autonagar Industrial Estate.

Speaking to TNIE, Durga Prasad dared Sreedhar to come for an open debate over the issue concerning supply of drinking water to Auto Nagar. “Nearly a decade ago, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was entered into between AILA and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) to enable supply of drinking water to Autonagar under central government-sponsored Auto Cluster scheme. As part of realising the scheme, 75 per cent funds would be provided by the Centre followed by 15 per cent by AILA and 10 per cent by the State government,” he said.

“In August 2010, the civic body kept the matter in the resolution during a council meeting and decided to provide 1.85 MGD drinking water at `28 per kilolitre for Autonagar. As part of it, the VMC had supplied drinking water as per the said tariff for three years. Once again, in June 2014, AILA had approached then Municipal Commissioner Ch Hari Kiran urging him to supply drinking water to Autonagar Industrial Estate at the rate of `28 per kilo litre. Later, in July 2014, Mayor Koneru Sreedhar directed the officials concerned to revise the tariff to `50 from `28 as the locality came under commercial zone. On several occasions, representations were given to the Mayor but he turned a deaf ear to our pleas,” Durga Prasad added.

Upon learning about the issue, then Municipal Commissioner G Veerapandian had agreed to continue the old tariff of `28 per kilo litre for supplying drinking water to Auto Nagar. 
Once again, Sreedhar intervened in the matter and sent a demand notice of `25.9 lakh to AILA asking it to pay the amount for drawing water for six months period in 2014, according to Durga Prasad. 
“How can Sreedhar prevent the supply of drinking water to Autonagar as AILA on its own funded `30 lakh for developing drinking water pipelines without burdening the civic body,’’ he questioned. The AILA chairman also maintained that Autonagar did not have any industries dependent on water and they were seeking the support of VMC to supply water as per the old tariff for quenching their thirst.

Refuting the allegations levelled by the AILA Chairman, the VMC co-opted member S Nagendra Reddy maintained that Sreedhar asked AILA to pay `50 per kilo litre as the locality came under commercial zone. He took strong exception to Durga Prasad seeking their support to allow him to pay the water charges as per 2010 council decision, despite water charges being increased seven percent every year and levied during the Special Officer rule in the city. Reddy agreed to the open debate over the issue.

