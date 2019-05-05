Naidu wants to hang on to power: YSRC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking objection to the announcement of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu that he will convene a Cabinet meeting, the YSRC said that it shows that Naidu wants to hang on to power.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, party spokesperson Vasireddy Padma said, “Even his Cabinet colleagues are shying away from meeting him. His constant complaints on Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam shows his insecurity. Of the five Chief Secretaries during his term, three of them found it difficult to work with Chandrababu Naidu due to his irrational demands.’’

Naidu’s obsession with Cabinet meetings has come to the fore during his five-year term and most of them used for land allotments and to benefit his proxies and benamis, she alleged. The Model Code of Conduct is very clearly states that Cabinet meeting can be held only during emergency situations. “Even the Fani Cyclone had left the State untouched, barring north coastal areas. What the agenda of the Cabinet meeting could be is a matter of concern,’’ she said.

BJP slams Naidu

Reacting sharply to Naidu’s remarks that he would hold a cabinet meeting at any cost, BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana lambasted the TDP supremo saying the latter has no regard for the office of the CM. “With what agenda would he hold a cabinet meeting? When you were the CM in 1999 and 2004, you did not hold any review meetings in the phase between polls and results. Now, you just want to make hay while the sun still shines,” he criticised in a tweet. State vice-president S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy also took potshots at the TDP supremo.