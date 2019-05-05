Naidu’s greed led to `3OK cr addl burden on State: KVP letter

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Congress Rajya Sabha member KVP Ramachandra Rao wrote another letter to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday accusing him of deceiving the people of the State with regard to Polavaram funds.

He said, at its recent meeting, the Advisory Committee of Water Resources approved the project cost of `55,549 crore at the 2017-18 price level and it approved the revised estimates of `27,082 crore submitted by the Central Water Commission at the same meeting.

According to him, previously, when the State government came forward to take up execution of the project, it agreed to the conditions that project cost will be at the 2013-14 price level and the cost of escalations will be borne by the State government. As a result, the Central government decided only to bear the project cost at the 2013-14 price level, which is `27,082 crore, and the difference of `28,467 crore has to be borne by the State now.

“The same was not explained to the people of the State. Moreover, in the name of the site visit of people, foundations and inaugurations from every minor work and his family trip to gallery walk among others, Chandrababu Naidu has spent crores.

Today, the burden on the State exchequer is `30,000 crore. Who will pay? If not for Naidu’s greed, the State would not have to be burdened with such a mammoth monetary burden,” he said.

He said the Congress-led UPA government had taken precaution to safeguard the interests of the people of the State after bifurcation and declared Polavaram as a national project entrusting the entire responsibility of completing the project to the Centre.

“But for his selfish interests, Chandrababu Naidu brought pressure on the policy-makers at the Centre and ensured the State gets to execute the project, which would benefit the contractors. The GO 22 and GO 67 issued by the Naidu government to help the contractors and pay price variation charges from 2013 has put additional burden on the State exchequer,” he said.

The Congress leader demanded Naidu to openly apologise to the people of the State and immediately file a counter in the PIL filed in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh requesting it to issue an order directing the Centre to bear the entire cost of Polavaram project sans any conditions. “If not, you will remain traitor forever in the hearts of people of Andhra Pradesh,” he warned.

KVP has no right to speak on Polavaram: TDP

TDP national spokesperson Lanka Dinakar has said KVP has no right to speak on the issue after taking up earth works of the project for commission. Speaking to newsmen, Dinakar said that the letters written by KVP faulting the State government over taking up the works of the Polavaram project were a reason for non-release of funds by the Centre.

“KVP, who was a close aide of former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, is now working as an evil spirit of YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and as an inner spirit of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, back-stabbing his own party,’’ the TDP leader alleged. Seeking to know why KVP remained silent in the Rajya Sabha when injustice was done to AP and why he failed to question the delay in implementation of the provisions of the AP State Reorganisation Act, Dinakar wanted the former to confront Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he is really committed to the people of AP.