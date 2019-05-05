No control over food rates in city multiplexes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: If you plan to eat something while watching a movie at any multiplex in the city, be ready to shell out over `1,000 for each person of your family.

The uncontrolled rates of food items sold in the multiplexes of the city is burning holes into the pockets of the middle and lower income groups in the city.

With district administration and Legal Metrology department failing to implement the Consumers Forum Court order asking them to control the exorbitant rates of food items sold in the multiplexes, food joints in the multiplexes have a field day selling food items at nearly double the rates of what is sold across the city.

Take the case of a private employee Vijay Kumar (name changed) as an example. Kumar earns `25,000 per month and spends more than 70 percent of his earnings on house rent, groceries and education of his two children.

If he plans to take his family out for a movie on a weekend, Kumar has to shell out `150 for each ticket and around `2,000 on food. “Earlier we could watch a movie by spending a maximum of `500 but now the expenditure has risen to around `2,600. How can a middle-class family person afford it? It has crossed my capability to watch a movie with my family,” he said. “How can the vendors sell the food products at higher prices despite the court order asking them to levy only MRP rates? There is a huge difference in prices charged in the markets and in the multiplexes,” a moviegoer said.

Former district Collector B Lakshmikantham had warned the management of all the multiplexes and cinema theatres not to levy exorbitant rates for food in the name of ‘select channel’ or else their licences will be cancelled. However, that warning seems to have fallen on deaf ears.