Home Cities Vijayawada

No control over food rates in city multiplexes

If you plan to eat something while watching a movie at any multiplex in the city, be ready to shell out over `1,000 for each person of your family.

Published: 05th May 2019 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: If you plan to eat something while watching a movie at any multiplex in the city, be ready to shell out over `1,000 for each person of your family.
The uncontrolled rates of food items sold in the multiplexes of the city is burning holes into the pockets of the middle and lower income groups in the city. 

With district administration and Legal Metrology department failing to implement the Consumers Forum Court order asking them to control the exorbitant rates of food items sold in the multiplexes, food joints in the multiplexes have a field day selling food items at nearly double the rates of what is sold across the city.
Take the case of a private employee Vijay Kumar (name changed) as an example. Kumar earns `25,000 per month and spends more than 70 percent of his earnings on house rent, groceries and education of his two children. 

If he plans to take his family out for a movie on a weekend, Kumar has to shell out `150 for each ticket and around `2,000 on food. “Earlier we could watch a movie by spending a maximum of `500 but now the expenditure has risen to around `2,600. How can a middle-class family person afford it? It has crossed my capability to watch a movie with my family,” he said. “How can the vendors sell the food products at higher prices despite the court order asking them to levy only MRP rates? There is a huge difference in prices charged in the markets and in the multiplexes,” a moviegoer said.

Former district Collector B Lakshmikantham had warned the management of all the multiplexes and cinema theatres not to levy exorbitant rates for food in the name of ‘select channel’ or else their licences will be cancelled. However, that warning seems to have fallen on deaf ears. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protest at Bangalore-Chennai Highway after death of 40-yr old
A bus stand damaged at Malatipatapur in Odisha following Cyclone Fani (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)
Cyclone Fani: Relief operations still on the go in Odisha
Gallery
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
Though Afghanistan participated in the 2015 World Cup as an associate nation, this will be the first time it will feature in a tournament as a full member. (Photos | Agencies)
Edition's surprise package or just paper tigers? Afghanistan announce squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp