Summer vacation for HC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: High Court Registrar General announced that the court will remain closed for summer vacation from May 2 to May 31.

In a notification issued here on Saturday, the Registrar General said that the first half of vacation starts from May 2 and ends on May 17. The second half vacation for the High Court starts on May 18 and will function from June 1.

In the holidays, vacation judges will hold the court and accept Habeas Corpus petitions, anticipatory bails and any other urgent matter which cannot wait till the end of the vacation.