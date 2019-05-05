Home Cities Vijayawada

TDP overcame all evil forces,  victory a matter of time: Naidu

. Asserting that the TDP exited the NDA at the right time, he alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi started harassing his party leaders after the development.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Commencing the Parliamentary constituency-wise reviews with the party leaders, Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday exuding confidence that his party would retain power in the State. Reviewing parliament constituency-wise performance of the TDP in the recent elections, he underscored the need for party to continue its efforts to garner the support of more people to ensure its victory in all future elections.

“We are going to win this elections. There is no doubt about that. It’s only a matter of how many seats we are going to win and how much majority each of our party candidates will secure. This is not the end. We should win every election and reach a stage where either money power or conspiracies can stop the TDP from achieving victory,’’ Naidu told  party cadre while reviewing the performance of the party in the Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha constituency and Assembly segments.

“The YSRC has started a mind game against the TDP and is declaring from rooftops that it’s a matter of time before it takes oath of office. But the people stood behind the TDP in the elections,” he said. Starting with the Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha segment, Naidu will review the situation and concentrate on issues like booth-wise votes polled by the party, the impact of caste, money and other things. He will continue the exercise till May 22.

Apart from explaining the ‘odds’, the TDP faced since its formation, Naidu said that the party had to deal with many villains like YSRC, BJP, TRS and overcame the obstacles due to combined efforts and dedication of party activists.

Stating that the welfare and development programmes implemented by the TDP government fetched votes of women, elderly persons, SCs, STs, Muslims and other Minorities, he wanted party leaders to focus on garnering the support of all sections of people.

People felt a sense of pride to ensure the victory of the TDP and the same spirit drove voters to queue up till midnight to cast their votes for the party.  TDP leaders and cadre worked as a family during the elections, he said and claimed that he conducted a teleconference with booth conveners 78 times, addressed 110 public meetings and road shows whereas Opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to  address more than 60-70 meetings.

Alleging that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ordered cancellation of bus services to AP during the elections, he said that the people with strong determination to vote for the TDP came to their native place by other modes of transportation. Some people even came in autorickshaws to Anantapur from Hyderabad to vote for the TDP, he claimed. Asserting that the TDP exited the NDA at the right time, he alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi started harassing his party leaders after the development.

