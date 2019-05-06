ACB staffer alleges dowry harassment

VIJAYAWADA: A 30-year-old Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) employee has lodged a dowry harassment complaint with the Penamaluru police against her husband.The complainant, P Prabhavathi, works as a junior office assistant at the ACB headquarters in NTR Administrative Block. She got married to one Sankarasetti Kiran (35) last November. In her complaint, she stated that her husband had been harassing her for the past three months for `20 lakh. The matter has been referred to mandal legal service authority.
