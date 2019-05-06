Home Cities Vijayawada

Denizens celebrate laughter therapy

Some 500 members of various laughter clubs of Vijayawada came together to celebrate the World Laughter Day at Loyola College Ground here on Sunday.

Published: 06th May 2019 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Members of Andhra Loyola Laughter Club take part in World Laughter Day celebrations at Andhra Loyola College in the city on Sunday I EXPRESS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Some 500 members of various laughter clubs of Vijayawada came together to celebrate the World Laughter Day at Loyola College Ground here on Sunday.

In the rally, participants raised slogans such as ‘East or West, laughing is the best’ and ‘One-two-three, laughing is free’. Nearly 150 people took part in sharing the origin of laughing activities, cracking jokes and sharing interesting incidents of their lives.

Speaking on the occasion, Thondepu Hanumant Rao, who is founder of all the laughter clubs and most of the walkers’ association in the city, said, “Laughter is the best medicine. It has been clinically proven that laughing is the best stress-buster.” He also thanked Dr Madan Kataria for introducing the concept of laughter therapy to India in 1995.

Krishna Rao, one of the members and the group’s comedian, said, “Laughing not only brings mental peace to a person but laughing postures also keep people physically fit as well.”

Mrs Andhra Pradesh awardee Dr. Kodali Padmaja was felicitated on the occasion. “Not only the laughter therapy techniques, activities in the sessions such as cracking jokes and sharing funny incidents help the members laugh naturally as well,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp