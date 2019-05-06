Denizens celebrate laughter therapy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Some 500 members of various laughter clubs of Vijayawada came together to celebrate the World Laughter Day at Loyola College Ground here on Sunday.

In the rally, participants raised slogans such as ‘East or West, laughing is the best’ and ‘One-two-three, laughing is free’. Nearly 150 people took part in sharing the origin of laughing activities, cracking jokes and sharing interesting incidents of their lives.

Speaking on the occasion, Thondepu Hanumant Rao, who is founder of all the laughter clubs and most of the walkers’ association in the city, said, “Laughter is the best medicine. It has been clinically proven that laughing is the best stress-buster.” He also thanked Dr Madan Kataria for introducing the concept of laughter therapy to India in 1995.

Krishna Rao, one of the members and the group’s comedian, said, “Laughing not only brings mental peace to a person but laughing postures also keep people physically fit as well.”

Mrs Andhra Pradesh awardee Dr. Kodali Padmaja was felicitated on the occasion. “Not only the laughter therapy techniques, activities in the sessions such as cracking jokes and sharing funny incidents help the members laugh naturally as well,” she said.