Don’t pollute city canals, hospitals told

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district Collector Md Imtiaz has told the managements of various nursing homes and corporate hospitals to ensure that the medical wastes are not dumped into the canals in the city.

In a meeting with the representatives of nursing homes and hospitals on Sunday, the Collector sought their support in cleaning the water bodies. He informed them that through the ‘Memu Saitham’ programme aimed at cleaning Krishna river and the canals in the city, about 1,200 tonnes of wastes were removed from the water bodies.

“We need the support of nursing homes and hospitals in this mission to clean our rivers and canals,” he said.

The Collector elaborated on the steps being taken to ensure that wastes are not dumped into canals. He also said that the district administration was working with VMC for a permanent solution to sewage problem.