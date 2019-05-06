Home Cities Vijayawada

Don’t pollute city canals, hospitals told

Krishna district Collector Md Imtiaz has told the managements of various nursing homes and corporate hospitals to ensure that the medical wastes are not dumped into the canals in the city.

Published: 06th May 2019 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Volunteers cleaning waste from a canal. An earth mover engaged in transporting waste to a dump yard in Vijayawada on Friday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district Collector Md Imtiaz has told the managements of various nursing homes and corporate hospitals to ensure that the medical wastes are not dumped into the canals in the city.

In a meeting with the representatives of nursing homes and hospitals on Sunday, the Collector sought their support in cleaning the water bodies. He informed them that through the ‘Memu Saitham’ programme aimed at cleaning Krishna river and the canals in the city, about 1,200 tonnes of wastes were removed from the water bodies.

“We need the support of nursing homes and hospitals in this mission to clean our rivers and canals,” he said.

The Collector elaborated on the steps being taken to ensure that wastes are not dumped into canals. He also said that the district administration was working with VMC for a permanent solution to sewage problem.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Krishna district Collector Md Imtiaz Garbage dumping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp