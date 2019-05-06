Government refutes KVP claims, says Centre will bear entire cost

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Water Resources department officials quashed the claims of Congress MP KVP Ramachandra Rao, who said that the Centre would bear only Rs 27,082 crore of the total cost of the Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP) as the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) of the Central Water Commission (CWC) only approved the said quantum at 2013-14 rates. The officials clarified that the Union Ministry of Water Resources would fund the entire cost of the project and that the State would not have to bear anything as claimed by the Congress MP.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official privy to the matter said that it was a standard practice for the TAC to approve the Revised Cost Estimates (RCE) at current price level.

The official added that there were two categories in the RCE: Escalation due to changes in the quantity of the work and escalation due to the changes in the rates. The TAC, in February this year, cleared the RCE as per 2017-18 rates, which is a standard practice, the official noted. “The Ministry of Water Resources then asked for details of the changes in the quantity of work in 2013-14 and 2017-18 as compared to those in the first detailed project report approved at 2010-11 rates of Rs 16,010 crore. The Rs 27,082 crore is the 2013-14 rates of the quantities approved in 2010-11. But, the quantities changed later,” the official explained.

The official further noted, “During the TAC meeting, we had the details of cost escalation of the old quantities (at 2013-14 rates), which the TAC acknowledged. But, we didn’t have the cost escalation (at 2013-14 rates) as per the escalated work quantity. Recently, we have given it and the ministry is analysing it. It will be more or less similar to the RCE approved by the TAC-approved RCE. So, the State doesn’t have to bear anything.”

It may be recalled that Congress MP KVP Ramachandra Rao on Saturday claimed that the State government was misleading the people by concealing the fact that the TAC cleared the RCE for Rs 27,082 crore only. Since the Centre promised to bear the project cost as per the estimates as on April 1, 2014, KVP claimed that the remaining Rs 28,467 crore has to be borne by the State.

“We did not receive any sort of communication from the Ministry of Water Resources that it would give financial concurrence to only Rs 27,082 crore,” the official said. Does this mean that the State has to once again seek TAC’s approval for the RCE as per 2013-14 rates? “No. It is just a practice for the ministry to seek an analysis on how the quantity of work changed as a part of releasing the financial assistance,” he concluded.

