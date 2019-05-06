Home Cities Vijayawada

TDP  State president K Kala Venkata Rao accuses poll panel of helping BJP

The TDP leader, in his four-page letter, described the 2019 general elections as the darkest period in the annals of the ECI and said it resembled Emergency in the country in the 70s.

Published: 06th May 2019 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags, BJP logo

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In an open letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI), TDP  State president K Kala Venkata Rao has expressed his anguish over the ECI, an autonomous institution, allegedly helping a single political party.

The TDP leader, in his four-page letter, described the 2019 general elections as the darkest period in the annals of the ECI and said it resembled Emergency in the country in the 70s. He accused it of working under Narendra Modi instead of being an autonomous institution.  

Rao posed twenty-two questions criticising the functioning of the ECI. He asked as to why it has failed to respond to the letters written by political parties including the TDP and former bureaucrats. “In which way hindering the day-to -day administration in the State in the name of model code of conduct is acceptable? When the code is in force, only the officials on election duty are answerable to the EC and the remaining have to answer the Chief Minister,” he said.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES | Lok Sabha elections phase 5 LIVE: Rahul, Sonia, Rajnath's bastions line-up for high stakes polling across 51 seats

He asked in which way counting VVPATS in five polling booths can verify the genuineness of the voting and what is the use of VVPAT system if the counting of VVPAT slips is confined to just five polling booths.  He also questioned why KCR and Narendra Modi are allowed to hold review meetings and why Chandrababu Naidu is not.

He demanded to know whether Prime Minister Modi using PMO and NITI Aayog staff for poll canvassing is a violation of MCC or not.  He asked the ECI to at least conduct the counting in a transparent and proper manner.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Election Commission of India K Kala Venkata Rao General Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 TDP  State president K Kala Venkata Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp