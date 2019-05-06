Polls help State Road Transport Corporation better its April revenue

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Elections in the State on April 11 has helped the cash-strapped AP State Road Transport Corporation (RTC) to better its revenue last month as compared to what it generated in the corresponding period of last year.

“The RTC has earned a revenue of Rs 407.19 crore by operating special services during Ugadi and deploying buses on poll duties. The occupancy ratio stood at 85 per cent. In April of 2018, the revenue stood at Rs 364.40 crore with occupancy ratio of 75 per cent. This year, the corporation earned additional revenue of Rs 33 crore’’, said RTC Chief Traffic Manager K Adam Saheb.

Disclosing further details, he said around 5.30 lakh passengers availed the special bus services from Hyderabad to Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and twin Godavari districts between April 4 and 11.

About 6,600 buses were given to the Election Commission for shifting of men and material during the polls, he said, adding the passengers’ demand for air-conditioned buses has risen due to severe heat conditions.