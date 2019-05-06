Home Cities Vijayawada

Polls help State Road Transport Corporation better its April revenue

Disclosing further details, he said around 5.30 lakh passengers availed the special bus services from Hyderabad to Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and twin Godavari districts between April 4 and 1

Published: 06th May 2019 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

rupee, money

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Elections in the State on April 11 has helped the cash-strapped AP State Road Transport Corporation (RTC) to better its revenue last month as compared to what it generated in the corresponding period of last year.

“The RTC has earned a revenue of Rs 407.19 crore by operating special services during Ugadi and deploying buses on poll duties. The occupancy ratio stood at 85 per cent. In April of 2018, the revenue stood at Rs 364.40 crore with occupancy ratio of 75 per cent. This year, the corporation earned additional revenue of Rs 33 crore’’, said RTC Chief Traffic Manager K Adam Saheb.

Disclosing further details, he said around 5.30 lakh passengers availed the special bus services from Hyderabad to Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and twin Godavari districts between April 4 and 11.
About 6,600 buses were given to the Election Commission for shifting of men and material during the polls, he said, adding the passengers’ demand for air-conditioned buses has risen due to severe heat conditions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 AP State Road Transport Corporation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp