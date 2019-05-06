Home Cities Vijayawada

Repolling in Vijayawada today amid heavy security cover

All arrangements have been made for repolling at five centres of five Assembly segments in three districts of AP on Monday. Polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm amid tight security.

Image of voting used for representation.

A huge force comprising 1,200 police personnel has been deployed at the polling centres to thwart any untoward incident. Five special officers have been appointed to monitor repolling at the five centres.

Repolling will be held at two centres each in Guntur and Nellore and one in Prakasam district. The centres include Kesanupalli in Narasaraopet and Nallacheruvu in West Guntur Assembly segments, Isukapalli in Kovvuru and Atakanithippa in Sullurpeta constituencies and Kalanuthalapadu in Yerragondapalem segment. About 5,000 voters will cast their vote during repolling at the five centres.  Voter slips have already been distributed to the electorate. Voters who enter the queue by 6 pm, will be allowed to cast their vote.

With the winning margins likely to be low in view of the triangular fight among the ruling TDP, Opposition YSRC and Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena, contestants are leaving no stone unturned to lure the voters. Some candidates are allegedly distributing anywhere between `1,000 and `2,000 per vote to the electorate. Narasaraopet rural police registered a case against TDP leader and former Narasaraopet Market Committee chairman Kadiyala Ramesh and put him under house arrest for visiting repolling booth on Saturday night. In Narasaraopet segment, where the voters are less than 1,000, nearly 300 policemen, including three Additional SPs, five DSPs, nine CIs and 18 SIs have been deployed.

5 centres

Kesanupalli
Nallacheruvu
Isukapalli
Atakanithippa
Kalanuthalapadu

