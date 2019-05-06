True to its sobriquet, Bezawada blazes at 45.60 C

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada recorded this summer’s highest temperature of 45.6 degree Celsius on Sunday with the heat wave conditions continuing to keep the State sizzling for the second consecutive day.

The heat wave conditions are prevailing across coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema region. The situation is likely to remain the same on Monday too. The State government directed the District Collectors to take relief measures to provide some succour to the people from heat wave conditions.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature of 45.6 degree Celsius was recorded in Vijayawada (also called Bezawada), which is the highest for this season.

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) and Real Time Governance Society (RTGS), the highest temperature of 46.99 degree Celsius was recorded at Santhanuthalapadu in Prakasam district, followed by Nellore with 46.62 degree Celsius at 3 pm. According to an APSDMA bulletin, the maximum temperature ranging between 45 and 46.99 degree Celsius was recorded at 81 locations in the State.

The severe heat wave conditions are taking toll on people and more particularly the elderly. Two suspected sunstroke deaths took place in East Godavari district on Sunday. G Sama Raju (75) and his wife Soubhagyamma (70) collapsed and died after returning home from their agricultural fields at Old Corangi in Tallarevu mandal. Revenue and medical and health officials have been asked to submit a report on the death of couple after inquiring into the matter.

Mercury above 460C in 10 places

Severe heat wave conditions prevailed at isolated places in Krishna and Guntur districts and moderate heat wave in East Godavari and Nellore. The IMD issued severe heat wave warning for Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts of South Coastal AP and moderate heat wave warning for North Coastal AP districts, East Godavari and West Godavari and Kurnool, Kadapa and Chittoor of Rayalaseema for the next three days.

According to the IMD report, Bapatla in Guntur, Machilipatnam and Vijayawada in Krishna, Kakinada in East Godavari, Kavali in Nellore and Ongole in Prakasam districts witnessed severe heat wave conditions. At these six places, the maximum temperature recorded was 5.3 - 6.7 degree Celsius above the normal. Moderate heat wave conditions prevailed in Nellore, Tuni and Tirupati where the maximum temperature was 3-4 degree Celsius above the normal.

Speaking to TNIE, YK Reddy, Director of IMD, Hyderabad, said, “We are currently having northerly and westerly winds, which are hot in nature. Due to decline in moisture after the severe cyclonic storm, dry weather conditions will prevail in the State for the next 2-3 days.”

According to the APSDMA report, the maximum temperature of 46.99 degree Celsius was recorded at Santhanuthalapadu. The mercury crossed 46 degree Celsius mark at 10 other places in the State.

Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam has asked District Collectors to take all measures to see that people do not fall prey to sunstroke.