Home Cities Vijayawada

Volunteersm to spread cleanliness awareness

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) commissioner M Rama Rao on Sunday said that the civic body will appoint volunteers to inform the public about the need to keep their surroundings clean.

Published: 06th May 2019 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) commissioner M Rama Rao on Sunday said that the civic body will appoint volunteers to inform the public about the need to keep their surroundings clean.

In a press release issued here on Sunday, the VMC Commissioner said that Urban Community Development (UCD) officials have been directed to appoint one volunteer for every 300 houses in the city to make people aware of segregating wet and dry wastes generated at their households.“Also, the volunteers will interact with the residents and make them aware of producing organic manure out of the household wastes by establishing composting units on their premises,” he said.

While inspecting the solid waste management practices being followed by the staff in division no 9 comprising of Pantakaluva Road, Vivekananda Colony and P&T Colony, the Rama Rao observed that several sanitation workers were clearing garbage without safety gears such as mask and gloves. He directed health department officials to ensure that workers attend their duties with safety gears or else action be taken against those failing to follow the practice.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp