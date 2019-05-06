Volunteersm to spread cleanliness awareness

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) commissioner M Rama Rao on Sunday said that the civic body will appoint volunteers to inform the public about the need to keep their surroundings clean.

In a press release issued here on Sunday, the VMC Commissioner said that Urban Community Development (UCD) officials have been directed to appoint one volunteer for every 300 houses in the city to make people aware of segregating wet and dry wastes generated at their households.“Also, the volunteers will interact with the residents and make them aware of producing organic manure out of the household wastes by establishing composting units on their premises,” he said.

While inspecting the solid waste management practices being followed by the staff in division no 9 comprising of Pantakaluva Road, Vivekananda Colony and P&T Colony, the Rama Rao observed that several sanitation workers were clearing garbage without safety gears such as mask and gloves. He directed health department officials to ensure that workers attend their duties with safety gears or else action be taken against those failing to follow the practice.