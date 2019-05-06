Yarlagadda’s allegations baseless: MLA

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Anticipating violence between activists of two political parties, police have raised vigil in Gannavaram. This is after MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan wrote an open letter to YSRC leader Yarlagadda Venkata Rao, and posted it on his Facebook profile on Sunday.

The post was in response to the YSRC leader writing to the city Commissioner of Police (CP) requesting security in the wake of alleged threat to him by Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni. In his post, the MLA said the allegations against him were baseless and that he did not pose any threat to Yarlagadda.

“I, in fact, wanted to meet you (Yarlagadda) for your proposal of transforming Gannavaram into Dallas (an American metropolis). My people went to your home only to seek your appointment, not to attack you,” the MLA wrote.

A few days ago, Yarlagadda met Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and submitted a requisition letter to him. “Vamsi has been constantly saying to everyone that he is going to do ‘sanmanam’ for me. By ‘sanmanam’, he (MLA) means attacking me,” Yarlagadda Venkat Rao told the CP.