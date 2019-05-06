Home Cities Vijayawada

Yarlagadda’s allegations baseless: MLA

Anticipating violence between activists of two political parties, police have raised vigil in Gannavaram.

Published: 06th May 2019 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Anticipating violence between activists of two political parties, police have raised vigil in Gannavaram. This is after MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan wrote an open letter to YSRC leader Yarlagadda Venkata Rao, and posted it on his Facebook profile on Sunday.

The post was in response to the YSRC leader writing to the city Commissioner of Police (CP) requesting security in the wake of alleged threat to him by Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni. In his post, the MLA said the allegations against him were baseless and that he did not pose any threat to Yarlagadda.   

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“I, in fact, wanted to meet you (Yarlagadda) for your proposal of transforming Gannavaram into Dallas (an American metropolis). My people went to your home only to seek your appointment, not to attack you,” the MLA wrote.

A few days ago, Yarlagadda met Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and submitted a requisition letter to him. “Vamsi has been constantly saying to everyone that he is going to do ‘sanmanam’ for me. By ‘sanmanam’, he (MLA) means attacking me,” Yarlagadda Venkat Rao told the CP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan Yarlagadda Venkata Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp