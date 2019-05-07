Home Cities Vijayawada

30 passengers injured as speeding bus overturns

Victims include 10 minors, driver’s condition is said to be critical 

Published: 07th May 2019 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

The bus, owned by Kakinada-based Ramana Travels, being lifted by a crane | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  As many as 30 people, including 10 children, were injured after a private bus lost control and met with an accident near Nawabpet village of Penuganchiprolu mandal in the early hours of Monday. The vehicle carrying 40 passengers was on its way to Hyderabad from Yanam. 

Police said the bus, with registration number AP-05-TL-1430, was owned by Kakinada-based Ramana Travels. “After hitting a pothole near Nawabpet village, driver Shaik Vali (40) lost control of the vehicle, which then turned turtle. He, along with 30 passengers, were injured in the incident and rushed to the area hospital in Nandigama,” the police said.

Police had to struggle to pull out the driver who was stuck in the cabin. The passengers reportedly told the police that the vehicle was being driven recklessly and the driver did not pay heed to their constant requests to slow down. 

Meanwhile, doctors treating the injured said the driver’s condition was critical and, so, was referred to a private hospital in Vijayawada. “A case of negligent driving has been registered against the bus driver and investigation is underway,” the police said.

Reckless driving
The passengers reportedly told the police that the vehicle was being driven recklessly and the driver did not pay heed to their requests to slow down. The bus was on its way to Hyderabad 

