81.48 per cent turnout in repolling

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A record 81.48 per cent of voters exercised their franchise in the re-polling held at five centres in the State on Monday. Repolling was held at Kesanupalli in Narasaraopet, at Nallacheruvu in West Guntur, at Isukapalli in Kovvuru, at Atakanithippa in Sullurpeta and at Kalanuthalapadu in Yerragondapalem Assembly segments.

The highest polling of 87.01 per cent was recorded at Kalanuthalapadu, while Nallacheruvu witnessed the lowest turnout of 75.43 per cent in repolling. Chief Electoral Officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi said the repolling went off smoothly without any EVM snags.