Cleaning of Vijaywada canals ‘too little, not sustainable’, opine environmentalists

Prolonged negligence has led to blockage of natural flow of water at major points in the city.

Published: 07th May 2019 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna District Collector Md Imtiyaz and VMC Commissioner M Rama Rao inspect Eluru Lakulu in Vijayawada on Monday. The Collector asked the civic body officials to arrange meshes at locks of canals and deaft comprehansive action plan to ban plastic below 40 microns | Express

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Even though Krishna district administration and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) claimed to have removed over 1,200 tonnes of wastes from the three irrigation canals in the city in a major drive on May 2 and 3, environmental experts opined that the efforts of the administration have been nominal and sought a sustainable solution to prevent people from dumping wastes into the canals.  
The three irrigation canals have been dumping ground for decades and while the civic body focused on beautification and canal bund renovation, the cleaning of canals was not paid due attention, experts opined.

Prolonged negligence has led to blockage of natural flow of water at major points in the city. The situation turns worse in summer when water levels deplete resulting in emanation of pungent smell from the canals.
Amaravathi Walkers and Runners Association (AWARA) founder and environmentalist Ajay Katragadda, who has been at the forefront of cleanup of Krishna river bed near Tadepalli in Guntur district for the last six years, welcomed the administration’s efforts in cleaning the canals which are the main source of drinking water for farmers in Krishna district.

“Where did the officials dump the 1,200 tonne wastes cleared from the canals? This drive is nothing but shifting of garbage dump from one place to another, most likely to the rural areas. That negates the entire purpose of the drive,” he said.

The environmentalist also stressed upon the need for developing a State-level comprehensive solid waste management plan for disposing the wastes generated from households and commercial establishments, besides strict control of indiscriminate dumping into the water bodies. 

He also requested the officials concerned not to restrict the practice of cleaning the water bodies to mere managed events. “Rather than as a event, cleaning should be a relentless long-term planned approach involving the participation of the public on the grassroots. Unless we declare this current crisis as a ‘State Water Emergency’ to make the water bodies potable and accessible to the public, Vijayawada will run out of water and perhaps also of life during our own lifetime,” he added.

On the other hand, environmentalist and Andhra Loyola College lecturer T Sri Kumar said that while VMC officials claimed of removing 1,200 tonne of waste from the canals, more wastes are accumulated in the suburbs of the city. “I urge the civic body to constitute a Canal Monitoring Vigilance Committee, which should be entrusted with the task of preventing public from dumping plastic and household wastes in the canals. Also, canal desiltation programme should be carried out for five years so that boating facilities in the canals can be introduced,” he added.

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation

