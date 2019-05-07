CM N Chandrababu Naidu to hold cabinet meet on May 10

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who recently announced he will hold the cabinet meeting within a week, on Monday sent an official communication to Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam directing him to make arrangements for the meeting in the Secretariat at 10.30 am on May 10.

Reliable sources told TNIE that officials of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) sent the communication to the Chief Secretary informing him about the decision of Naidu to hold the cabinet meeting.Though the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in force, Naidu has decided to hold the cabinet meeting to see whether the Election Commission will allow him or not. He is of the view that the Chief Minister has every right to hold the cabinet meeting and cited that Prime Minister Narendra Modi held cabinet meetings four times when the MCC is in force.

According to sources, Naidu wants to see the response of the senior officials, including the Chief Secretary, with whom he is having a ‘tussle’, whether they will attend the cabinet meeting or not.

Meanwhile, some IAS officers, including the Chief Secretary, reportedly went into a huddle at a hotel in Vijayawada to discuss their future course of action in the wake of CM’s decision to hold the cabinet meeting.

‘CM cannot hold cabinet meet sans EC nod’

The development has assumed significance as the Chief Minister had already made it clear that the bureaucrats who are not assigned election duties, should turn up for the meetings and reviews being held by him as per the business rules. However, senior officials say that the CM cannot hold the cabinet meeting without getting the nod of the Election Commission.

“When the MCC is in force, the Chief Secretary after receiving a communication about the cabinet meeting, should forward it to the Election Commission for its approval. The EC will go through the agenda of the meeting and take a decision whether to give its nod for all issues or some or to deny permission for the meeting. Once the EC gives its nod, the officials concerned will have to attend the meeting,” former Chief Secretary IYR Krishna Rao told TNIE.

He felt that Naidu decided to hold the meeting citing that the PM chaired four cabinet meetings when the MCC is in force. “They (PMO) have sent the agenda to the EC and held the cabinet meetings confining to the issues cleared by the EC,” Krishna Rao said.

