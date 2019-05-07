Home Cities Vijayawada

Didn’t file plaint against Vamsi, says Yarlagadda

Responding to the points raised by Vamsi in his open letter, Venkat Rao found fault in his claims.

VIJAYAWADA:  YSRC MLA candidate Yarlagadda Venkat Rao on Monday responded to the open letter of Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan, posted on Facebook on Sunday, saying that he never complained against Vamsi to the police. Addressing a press meet here on Monday, Venkat Rao said,“With the counting of votes just a fortnight away, Vamsi is inviting us for coffee seeking a friendly relationship with YSRC leaders. It’s a ploy to safeguard his own interest when YSRC comes to power.” 

Responding to the points raised by Vamsi in his open letter, Venkat Rao found fault in his claims. “Vamsi is spreading rumors against me to walk free from the illegal sand mining cases against him. I have neither met Vijayawada City Police Commissioner nor have lodged a complaint against him,” he added.

Responding to Venkat Rao’s allegations, Vamsi told TNIE that his intention behind the letter was to bring back peace in Gannavaram with the help of Venkat Rao. “I invited Venkat Rao to my house as a family member in a goodwill gesture. But, he took it in a negative sense,” he said.

