Email services at Secretariat still in limbo

 Private email services at the Secretariat, which were blocked four days ago due to the threat posed by Robinhood Ransomware, are expected to take some more time to resume. 

Published: 07th May 2019 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 08:15 AM

VIJAYAWADA: Private email services at the Secretariat, which were blocked four days ago due to the threat posed by Robinhood Ransomware, are expected to take some more time to resume. The AP Cyber Security Operations Center (APCSOC) has issued a threat advisory to AP State Date Centre (APSDC), AP State Wide Area Network (APSWAN) and the Secretariat in Velagapudi in this regard. 

After receiving information that the malware hacked into the websites power distribution companies in Telangana, the APCSOC issued the advisory to block the private mails as a precautionary measure as the ransomware spreads mainly through emails.

However, all official mails in the Secretariat are working as the IT infrastructure at APSDC, APSWAN and AP Secretariat are secured, a release issued by APCSOC said.Meanwhile, based on the Ransomware attack information, APCSOC is working to collect information to analyse the attack pattern.

