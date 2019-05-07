Home Cities Vijayawada

Heatwave in south, north Andhra may witness rain

Maximum temperatures 5 to 6 degree celsius above normal in most districts of south Coastal AP and Rayalaseema

Published: 07th May 2019 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Workers make metalware in heat at a unit in Vijayawada on Monday | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  With mercury levels hovering between 40 and 45 degree celsius in several parts of the State, relief from the scorching heat is yet to be seen on the horizon. Donabanda in Ibrahimpatnam in Krishna district recorded the highest temperature in the State at 46.78 degree celsius, according to State Disaster Management Authority. However, according to IMD, Ongole recorded the maximum temperature at 44.7 degree celsius. However, despite the heatwave and dry weather conditions, humidity levels were high late on Monday evening.

On the other hand, north Coastal Andhra Pradesh districts, parts of which witnessed heavy rains triggered by cyclone Fani a few days ago, may witness thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds of 40 to 50 kmph range and lightning over the next 48 hours, according to IMD forecast.

However, severe heat wave conditions are likely to prevail over Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam districts and moderate heat wave conditions are likely over East and West Godavari and Nellore in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Kurnool, Kadapa and Chittoor districts of Rayalaseema region.  

Speaking to TNIE, K Naga Ratna, Senior Weather Forecasting Officer at IMD Hyderabad said, “There is an active thunderstorm activity in Coastal Andhra Pradesh due to upper air circulations. North coastal Andhra Pradesh is more likely to receive light to moderate rains whereas heatwave conditions will prevail in southern AP for few more days.”

According to IMD, Kavali in Nellore district, Ongole in Prakasam district and Nellore in Nellore district witnessed severe heatwave conditions on Monday, where maximum temperatures were 5.3 to 6.4 degree celsius above normal.Similarly, Tirupati, Arogyavaram, Vijayawada, Jangamaheswarapuram and Bapatla witnessed moderate heat wave conditions, where maximum temperatures were 3 to 4 degree celsius above normal.

How to beat the heat Do’s
1. Eat home-cooked food, consume fruits and vegetables
2. Drink plenty of water
3. Eat fruits with high water content such as watermelon, musk-melon and cucumber
4. Always carry water for children
5. Maintain proper hygiene, take showers twice a day
6. Wear light colour cotton clothes, wear sunglasses, cap and carry umbrella before stepping 
out of home

Don’ts
1. Avoid eating junk food and fizzy drinks
2. Do not eat leftover food
3. Do not drink water from roadside vendors as it may be highly contaminated
4. Do not wear synthetic clothes

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Heat wave Andhra Pradesh heat wave Summers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp