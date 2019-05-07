Heatwave in south, north Andhra may witness rain

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With mercury levels hovering between 40 and 45 degree celsius in several parts of the State, relief from the scorching heat is yet to be seen on the horizon. Donabanda in Ibrahimpatnam in Krishna district recorded the highest temperature in the State at 46.78 degree celsius, according to State Disaster Management Authority. However, according to IMD, Ongole recorded the maximum temperature at 44.7 degree celsius. However, despite the heatwave and dry weather conditions, humidity levels were high late on Monday evening.

On the other hand, north Coastal Andhra Pradesh districts, parts of which witnessed heavy rains triggered by cyclone Fani a few days ago, may witness thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds of 40 to 50 kmph range and lightning over the next 48 hours, according to IMD forecast.

However, severe heat wave conditions are likely to prevail over Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam districts and moderate heat wave conditions are likely over East and West Godavari and Nellore in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Kurnool, Kadapa and Chittoor districts of Rayalaseema region.

Speaking to TNIE, K Naga Ratna, Senior Weather Forecasting Officer at IMD Hyderabad said, “There is an active thunderstorm activity in Coastal Andhra Pradesh due to upper air circulations. North coastal Andhra Pradesh is more likely to receive light to moderate rains whereas heatwave conditions will prevail in southern AP for few more days.”

According to IMD, Kavali in Nellore district, Ongole in Prakasam district and Nellore in Nellore district witnessed severe heatwave conditions on Monday, where maximum temperatures were 5.3 to 6.4 degree celsius above normal.Similarly, Tirupati, Arogyavaram, Vijayawada, Jangamaheswarapuram and Bapatla witnessed moderate heat wave conditions, where maximum temperatures were 3 to 4 degree celsius above normal.

How to beat the heat Do’s

1. Eat home-cooked food, consume fruits and vegetables

2. Drink plenty of water

3. Eat fruits with high water content such as watermelon, musk-melon and cucumber

4. Always carry water for children

5. Maintain proper hygiene, take showers twice a day

6. Wear light colour cotton clothes, wear sunglasses, cap and carry umbrella before stepping

out of home

Don’ts

1. Avoid eating junk food and fizzy drinks

2. Do not eat leftover food

3. Do not drink water from roadside vendors as it may be highly contaminated

4. Do not wear synthetic clothes