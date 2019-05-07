Heavy voter turnout in Andhra Pradesh re-polling

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A record 81.48 per cent of voters exercised their franchise in the re-polling held at five polling centres in the State on Monday. Of the total 5,064 voters (2,465 men and 2,599 women), 4,126 electorate (1,990 men and 2,136 women) exercised their franchise.

Re-polling was held at Kesanupalli in Narasaraopet and at Nallacheruvu in West Guntur, at Isukapalli in Kovvuru, at Atakanithippa in Sullurpeta and at Kalanuthalapadu in Yerragondapalem Assembly segments. The re-polling went off peacefully as tight security arrangements were made at the centres.

The highest polling of 87.01 per cent was recorded at Kalanuthalapadu, while Nallacheruvu witnessed the lowest turnout of 75.43 per cent in repolling. Chief Electoral Officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi said the re-polling went off smoothly. Speaking to media at the Interim Govt Complex in Velagapudi on Monday evening, the CEO said they would now focus on the counting process.