Railway officials put on alert to tackle heatwave conditions

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  As maximum temperatures across the State are on the rise, South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Gajanan Mallya on Monday told the railway officials that there should be no lapses in taking precautionary measures to ensure safety and hassle-free journey of passengers. 

In a review meeting with divisional railway managers (DRMs) of six  Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur and Nanded divisions, Mallya asked them to maintain adequate drinking water at all stations and trains, and find NGOs willing to supply buttermilk, lemon water, etc., to the passengers. 

The GM also stressed on preventing any incident of short circuit on station premises and emphasised on quality wiring to avoid untoward incidents related to electricity. He advised zonal officers and the DRMs of all divisions to maintain timings of special and diverted trains. He also reviewed the ongoing projects and instructed the DRMs to maintain punctuality with strict adherence to the schedules of development and maintenance works. 

Additional General Manager John Thomas, Principal Chief Engineer KV Siva Prasad, Principal Chief Operations Manager N Madhusudhana Rao, Chief Administrative Officer (Construction) Vijay Agrawal, Principal Chief Signal and Telecommunications Engineer VM Srivastava, Principal Chief Personnel Officer NV Ramana Reddy, Principal Chief Medical Director KHK Dora and Principal Chief Security Commissioner GM Eswara Rao were also present.

