RTC unions to serve strike notice to management

Published: 07th May 2019 08:10 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Employees unions in APSRTC are competing among themselves in serving strike notice to the management for fulfilment of their long-pending demands that include payment of 40 per cent arrears to the employees, reduction of staff and stalling the proposal of increasing hired buses.

‘’Initially, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) led by Employees Unions (EU) had announced to serve the strike notice on May 9, after convening a meeting with the unions on Friday. However, the National Mazdoor Union (NMU) on Monday announced to serve the notice on May 8,’’ said JAC convener P Damodar. The NMU should join hands with JAC to pressure the management keeping in view employees’ welfare, he added.

NMU State president PV Ramana Reddy maintained that they will agitate on their own as the union had its own capability to achieve its demands. He also said that employees will attend their duties with red badges on May 8 as part of their protest.

