We will win, now get ready for civic polls: N Chandrababu Naidu to cadre  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday exuded confidence that his party will return to power in the State and stressed the need of the yellow party staying in power for a long period to take forward development programmes initiated by it. People understood the necessity of the party’s victory not only for the State but also for the country and turned up in large numbers for voting, Naidu claimed at a review meeting with party leaders of Amalapuram Lok Sabha segment at a resort near Mangalagiri on Monday.

Claiming that increase in voting percentage will favour the ruling TDP, he said overcoming all odds and violence instigated by the YSRC and BJP to reduce voting by terrifying people, voters in large numbers exercised their franchise responding to his appeals through video messages. “For the first time, voters stood in queues for hours and remained firm on casting vote. As they fought even in the last minute, the TDP will win the elections,’’ he claimed.

“How many votes polled for the party in the own village of a leader is a measurement of the efficiency of the leader. It is unfair for one to claim as a State-level leader without having grip in their own booths,’’ Naidu said.Naidu said, “The Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are over. Now, its time to get ready for the upcoming civic body elections. We will have to take all steps to ensure the party’s victory in the crucial elections. It’s a prestige issue,” Naidu said.

Stating that several cadres spent money for party after selling their properties, he said the responsibility of extending support to all the party activists lies on him. “You have supported and honoured me and I should be in support and honour you, which is nothing but honouring myself,” Naidu said.