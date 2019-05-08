Akshaya Tritiya: Vijayawada jewellers do brisk biz

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya brought profits to the jewellers as city residents made a beeline to the jewellery showrooms here on Tuesday.

“We have nearly five times more people than on regular days. Similarly, our sales have risen substantially. For example, if we sell eight kg of gold on normal days, today we are selling nearly 35 to 40 kg of gold,” said Murali, manager of Lalithaa Jewellers, one of the city’s biggest showrooms.

On the other hand, another jeweller Vasanth, owner of Sri Lakshmi Jewellers said that sales have increased by 25 per cent as compared to last year.

“We buy gold every year on Akshaya Tritiya as this day is very auspicious according to the Hindu calendar,” said a customer Saritha.

The nature of gold bought has also changed.

“While gold biscuits were in demand earlier, now people prefer ready-made items such as rings, chains, bracelets, earrings, and neck pieces,” a jeweller said. However, the main reason cited behind the increase in the sale this year is the special muhurtam (auspicious timing) of this year which comes once in 10 years.