Collector: Provide all facilities for Inter supplementary examinations

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector Md Imtiaz has said that Intermediate supplementary examinations will be conducted in 94 centres across Krishna district from May 14 to 22. He directed all the departments concerned to ensure that all the centres have necessary facilities in place by May 13.

In a review meeting on Tuesday, the Collector noted that a total of 52,558 students from both first and second years will appear for the examinations. In view of the increased temperatures, the Collector instructed the health and medical department officials to set up special medical camps with first-aid kits, emergency medicines and ORS sachets.

Speaking on the occasion, Imtiaz observed that 94 chief superintendents were appointed to ensure smooth conduct of exams.“Five deputy tahsildars have been appointed as flying squads to check malpractice. Facilities such as drinking water, uninterrupted power supply, additional APSRTC services to the examination centres should also be ready at the earliest,” he directed the officials.