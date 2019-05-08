Government clears Ilapuram Raja’s name for info commissioner 

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Putting an end to the two-month-long suspense, Governor ESL Narasimhan on Tuesday cleared the name of Vijayawada-based hotelier Ilapuram Raja for appointment as Information Commissioner. However, he kept pending the file on the appointment of E Sriram Murthy, a former revenue official and president of several employees’ associations.

The State government recommended Raja and Murthy for appointment as Information Commissioners in March. However, sources in Raj Bhavan said while the Governor cleared the name of Raja, he sought some clarification on Murthy’s appointment.

Sources said though the government had sent the file to the Governor recommending the appointment of the two as Information Commissioners on March 7, it was returned after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force on March 10. Later, the screening committee, headed by the CEO, expressed the view that the MCC would not come in the way of their appointment as the State government had completed the selection process before the code came into effect.

Following this, the government once again sent the file to the Governor. An official order on Raja’s appointment is expected to come soon.

Raja did civil engineering from VR Siddhartha Engineering College, Vijayawada, and went on to complete MBA with specialisation in International Business from New Hampshire College, USA. While helping his father run Hotel Ilapuram, a three-star hotel, he developed contacts with influential people from various walks of life.

Under the banner of Ilapuram Seva Samithi, he organised philanthropic activities such as the distribution of notebooks to poor students, fruits and bread to patients in government hospitals apart from organising felicitation functions for freedom fighters, birth anniversary celebration of Mahatma Gandhi, etc.

One of his major service projects included the distribution of clothes to 10,000 poor widows in Vijayawada.

He is actively involved in setting up BC Aikya Vedika, a social organization, which works for the overall development of weaker sections of the society.

As president of Vijayawada Hotel Owners Association, he helped solve many problems facing the industry.In association with the Andhra Telugu Association and sitting MLA and Assembly Deputy Speaker Mandali Buddha Prasad, he worked for the development of the Telugu language.He earlier served as a member of Central Board of Film Certification and member, Food Corporation of India (FCI).

Raja known for philanthropy

Raja did civil engineering from VR Siddhartha Engineering College and went on to complete MBA with specialisation in International Business from New Hampshire College, USA. Under the banner of Ilapuram Seva Samithi, he organised philanthropic activities such as distribution of notebooks to students and food to patients