Mrs India 2020 contest

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State-level applications for Mrs India 2020 are open, informed Telangana and Andhra Pradesh regional director for an audition of candidates, Mamata Trivedi, here on Tuesday.

Addressing the media, she said, “Interested women can apply in three categories: Mrs category (married and below 40 years of age), classic category (40 to 60), and super classic (above 60 years of age). There is no restriction with respect to height, weight, colour, language or age. We look for a beautiful mind, a beautiful heart and a beautiful soul,” added Trivedi, winner of Mrs India 2017 and Mrs Asia International World 2017.

Narrating her experience, Vijayawada-resident Mrs Andhra Pradesh awardee Padmaja Kodali said,“This is the only platform where married women can showcase their talent. Every woman is beautiful and moreover, she should feel beautiful. Age is just a number.” She lauded the event as an women empowerment initiative that combines both beauty and glamour.