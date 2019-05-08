Home Cities Vijayawada

Naidu deceiving people on Polavaram: Former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar

Former MP criticises TDP leaders’ ‘knee-jerk’ reactions to KVP’s  letter to CM, flays PM’s remarks on bifurcation and AP-TS ties

Published: 08th May 2019 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 08:37 AM

Former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar on Tuesday came down heavily on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for continuing to “deceive people” on Polavaram project completion and criticised TDP leaders’ ‘knee-jerk’ reactions to KVP Ramachandra Rao’s letter to the CM.

Participating in a ‘Meet the Press’ programme organised by the Vijayawada Press Club here, Undavalli said it is true that the Polavaram project, once completed, will be a special gift for the people of the State, but the question now is when will it be completed.

“First, it was June 18 and then Naidu announced that water from Polavaram will be released for Kharif 2019 and yesterday (Monday), he said completion of Polavaram and release of water from the project will take place only in 2020. But, will it happen is the big question?” he questioned.

Pointing out at a series of incidents involving cracks and tremors near the spillway site, Arun Kumar expressed concern over the danger posed by such incidents to the spillway and also the threat of flooding to areas between Polavaram and Rajamahendravaram in case of a breach. “Let there be an inspection by geologists to allay the fears and concerns being raised,” he suggested.

Arun Kumar also found fault with the adverse reaction of TDP leaders to KVP’s letter and said what the senior Congress leader had said was not wrong as the officials from the Union Ministry of Water Resources made it clear that the Central Government will not bear the cost escalation.

“In fact, Chandrababu Naidu can use KVP’s remarks to confront the Centre, but he is not doing it, though it benefits the State,” he pointed out.On the ongoing ‘tussle’ between the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary, Undavalli found fault with Naidu for making an issue to target the Election Commission (EC).
He said during the elections, the EC reigns supreme and transfer of officials is common.

The former MP observed that Naidu targeting LV Subramanyam, who was appointed by the EC, defied logic.  “Was Naidu not aware that Subramanyam was an accused in a case when he made him health secretary or informing him that he would be the next CS? Why is the TDP chief panicking and clashing with officials?” the former MP wondered.

On the proposed Cabinet meeting by Chandrababu Naidu, he said as per ECI norms, he is not supposed to hold it. Naidu wants to hold Cabinet meeting as Prime Minister Modi had conducted one.

“Under what circumstances did Modi conduct the Cabinet meeting? Odisha suffered from the cyclone. Has CM Patnaik conducted a Cabinet meeting there? I do not think so. Why should Naidu fight against bureaucrats? It is not necessary,” he said.

He also found fault with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments on the State bifurcation and the relations between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

