Officials gear up for error-free counting

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Electoral Officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi has directed the officials to follow the Election Commission guidelines in letter and spirit and complete the counting of votes on May 23 without giving scope for any error.

Addressing the one-day State-level training programme for officials at the Secretariat on Tuesday, Dwivedi wanted the officials to be prepared for the successful conduct of counting.

“We have the experience of counting votes on EVMs. But, this time, in addition to the EVMs, we should count the slips of five VVPATs in every Assembly constituency. We should be cautious and find solutions in case of any trouble,’’ the CEO said. The selection process of counting staff will be taken up in three phases, he said and added that the selected staff will be informed about details of the constituency before 24 hours. The details of the table allocated for them will be informed at 5 a.m on the counting day. The entire process will be taken up on randomisation basis.

Congratulating the officials for the successful conduct of polls, the CEO wanted them to complete the counting process with the same spirit. He said the officials, who attended the State-level training session, will have to teach the district-level officials to ensure unbiased and foolproof counting of votes.

Additional CEO Vivek Yadav, Joint CEO D Markandeyulu, Colletors, Joint Collectors and Returning Officers took part in the training session.

3-tier security at counting centres

Explaining about the deployment of police personnel at counting centres, Guntur Rural SP SV Rajasekhar Babu said a three-tier security cover will be arranged at counting centres. The first layer will be around 100 metres outside the counting centre and it will be guarded by the district police. State armed forces will be deployed on the premises of the counting centre. The third layer will be around the counting hall where Central Armed forces will be deployed.