Panel to monitor Kanaka Durga Temple laddu quality

VIJAYAWADA: After receiving complaints of poor quality of ‘laddu prasadam’, Kanaka Durga Temple Executive Officer V Koteswaramma has appointed a quality monitoring committee to ensure the offering was prepared in a hygienic manner at the temple kitchen.

Koteswaramma said the panel, comprising senior officials KVD Prasad and DVN Raju, were entrusted with the task of monitoring the quality of items used in the preparation of the ‘laddu prasadam’.

It will be responsible for procurement of high quality ghee, sugar, flour and dry fruits, among other commodities, that are used in the preparation of the prasadam, she added. At present, 100 gram of the offering is sold to devotees at Rs 15.

The EO added the temple witnessed 30,000 to 40,000 devotees’ footfall per day, a figure that increased to 60,000 during weekends and vacations. “Majority of the devotees prefer laddu prasadam over ‘pulihora’.

On an average, 20,000 laddus are prepared in a day. As such, officials concerned have been asked to inspect the temple kitchen to ensure quality of the prasadam,” she added.

Women in thronged the temple atop Indrakeeladri in large numbers and participated in the ‘Mahalakshmi Yagam’ performed on Tuesday. As part of the ritual, temple sthanacharya V Siva Prasad Sarma performed several ceremonies.