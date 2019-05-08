Pawan Kalyan to meet leaders in Vishakapatnam after Swiss holiday 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is likely to hold review meetings with party leaders in Visakhapatnam in 2-3 days, once he returns from his vacation.

According to reliable sources, the Jana Sena chief, who is reportedly holidaying in Switzerland with his family, is expected to return and take stock of the party prospects in the elections, before the poll verdict is out. After the elections, some of his aides also went on vacation abroad, as the gap between the polling day and counting day was more than a month.

Recently, party political affairs committee convener Madasu Gangadhar held meetings with party cadre at different places in the State, particularly in north Andhra districts and twin Godavari districts. Gangadhar and other leaders analysed the polling trend and thanked the party cadre for their efforts during electioneering. Pawan’s brother and MP candidate Nagababu visited Vizag along with Gangadhar a day ago.