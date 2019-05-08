Special summer trains to Secunderabad, Kakinada, Tirupati

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway will run 11 summer special trains between Secunderabad and Kakinada Town, Kakinada Town and Tirupati, Vijayawada and Tirupati and Secunderabad and Tirupati to clear the summer rush.

Train no. 07053 Secunderabad-Kakinada Town summer special train will depart Secunderabad at 8.45 pm on May 9 and reach Kakinada Town at 7.30 am next day. Train no. 07054 Kakinada Town-Secunderabad summer special train will depart Kakinada Town at 8.45 pm on May 12 and reach Secunderabad at 8.25 am the next day.

Train no. 07431 Kakinada Town-Tirupati summer special will depart Kakinada Town at 9.45 pm on May 10 and reach Tirupati at 8.45 am the next day. In the return direction, train no. 07432 Tirupati-Kakinada Town summer special will depart Tirupati at 7.30 pm on May 11 and reach Kakinada Town at 6.20 am the next day. Train no. 07047 Vijayawada-Tirupati Jansadharan special will depart Vijayawada at 10 pm on May 9 and arrive Tirupati at 6.25 pm the next day. Train no. 07457 Secunderabad-Kakinada Town special will depart Secunderabad at 9.40 pm on May 10 and 12 and reach Kakinada Town at 8.30 am the next day.

Fani effect on train schedule:

Cancelled

1. 17480 Tirupati-Puri Express cancelled on May 8

2. 22644 Patna-Ernakulam Superfast cancelled on May 10

Rescheduled

1. 12898 Bhubaneswar-Puducherry Superfast from May 7 at 12 pm to May 8 at 1 pm

2. 22403 Puducherry-New Delhi Express from May 8, 9.15 am to 11 pm

3. 12839: Howrah-Chennai Central Express from

4. May 7 at 11.45 pm to May 8 at 5.30 pm