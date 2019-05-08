TDP threatens to sue Vijayasai for remarks

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that YSRC leader V Vijayasai Reddy was making false propaganda against the TDP government that promotions in police department were given to a particular community, TDP MLC P Ashok Babu sought to know was it possible to give promotions only to those belonging to a particular community as per the Constitution of India.

Speaking to reporters in Undavalli on Tuesday, Ashok Babu said out of the 37 police officers promoted as DSPs, only two of them hail from the Chief Minister’s community.

Without having minimum knowledge on service rule, the YSRC leader was misleading people with the baseless remarks, he said and threatened to file a defamation suit against Vijayasai for the propaganda.