Home Cities Vijayawada

Can’t interfere in environmental clearance to Polavaram, says NGT

Published: 09th May 2019 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Principal Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has said that it can’t pass any order with regard to the petition filed raising objections in the issuance of environmental clearance (EC) to Polavaram irrigation project. Since the EC was given in 2005, the bench observed, it would not be in a position to pass an order. The petitioner agreed to withdraw the case after being given the option to do so.

The bench, on Wednesday, was hearing the petition filed by Pothabathula Nageswara Rao, a representative of fisherfolk, last year, stating that about 8,000 fishermen would lose their livelihood due to the project. The bench, which consisted of justice Raghuvendra S Rathore and judicial member Satyawan Singh, is learnt to have said that any objections with regard to the EC should be raised within 90 days of its notification.

Even though the petition was about the survival of the fisherfolk, the tribunal noted, it also challenged the environmental clearance, which can’t be interfered with. It said that the petitioner could raise the issue in other forums such as the High Court.

The bench asked the lawyer of the petitioner as to why the application was filed many years later and gave the option of withdrawing it. The lawyer informed that the petition would be withdrawn.It may be recalled that the NGT, in response to the petition last year, ordered the Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute (CIFRI) to conduct an inspection near the dam site of the PIP to assess the impact of the project construction on ecology and the livelihood of fishermen.

