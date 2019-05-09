‘Compensate land losers’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: KRISHNA District Collector Md Imtiaz directed the officials concerned to complete the payments for rehabilitation and resettlement (R and R) for the people whose properties were being affected by the expansion of Vijayawada airport.In a review meeting on Wednesday, the Collector along with Joint Collector Kritika Shukla and airport director G Madhusudhan Rao took stock of the progress of the works done so far. Imtiaz said all necessary facilities should be completed.