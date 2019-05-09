‘Compensate land losers’

VIJAYAWADA: KRISHNA District Collector Md Imtiaz directed the officials concerned to complete the payments for rehabilitation and resettlement (R and R) for the people whose properties were being affected by the expansion of Vijayawada airport.In a review meeting on Wednesday, the Collector along with Joint Collector Kritika Shukla and airport director G Madhusudhan Rao took stock of the progress of the works done so far. Imtiaz said all necessary facilities should be completed.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Dominic Thiem ends Roger Federer's clay court return, Simona Halep edges closer to top spot
Indo-US trade could rise to $500 billion by 2023-24: IACC
Imran Khan asks people of Pakistan to bear with rising inflation
Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy visits Kodagu for a private stay
Did not violate model code: Rahul Gandhi responds to EC show cause notice
Army dismisses complaint of violations in secrecy of voting for LS polls