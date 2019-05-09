CS-led panel to  go through Cabinet agenda

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The screening committee, under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam, will sit on Thursday and go through the notes uploaded by the departments referring to the issues mentioned by the Chief Minister’s Office for discussion in the Cabinet.Apart from CS, Secretary (General Administration) and Secretary of department concerned will be in the screening committee.

The committee will send the agenda of the Cabinet meeting to the Election Commission of India through Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) for its approval.

Though Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu earlier decided to hold the Cabinet meeting on May 10, the meeting was deferred to May 14 as there are some due procedures to be followed for the same when the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in force in the State though the voting was over on April 11.

In the note sent to the Chief Secretary, the Chief Minister’s office said that the Cabinet will hold talks on the subjects including Fani cyclone relief, drinking water situation in the State, drought, employment situation and NREGS.

Accordingly, officials of the department concerned were asked to upload the notes relating to the issues related to their departments.When contacted by TNIE, an official informed, “We have been asked to upload the notes relating to our department on the C-vigil app. We have completed the task and the screening committee on Thursday will go through them and send the same to the ECI through the CEO for its approval to conduct the Cabinet meeting.’’

C-vigil is an App of the Election Commission of India to receive complaints from individuals on violation of Model Code of Conduct by political parties or contesting candidates.“Generally, the Chief Minister has power to organise Cabinet meeting whenever he wants. But, once the MCC comes into force, the Chief Minister will have to get the approval of the Election Commission (EC) to hold the Cabinet meeting,’’ the official said.