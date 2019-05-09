Devineni slams Undavalli, KVP, says Centre will bear total cost

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao has said that the Centre has to and will bear the entire cost of the Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP).

He lashed out at MP KVP Ramachandra Rao and former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar for “spewing venom” on the project, which is the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh.Devineni also said that Engineer-in-Chief (ENC) of Water Resources M Venkateswara Rao would be available to answer every question and suspicion raised by the Opposition.

The minister also alleged that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) deliberately delayed the approval of the Revised Cost Estimates (RCE) of the project as the Centre did not want the State to complete the rehabilitation and resettlement of the project.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, a day after Undavalli Arun Kumar raised a few red flags with respect to the project execution, Devineni Uma said, “The Centre has to bear 100 per cent cost of the project. We will get all the dues when the new government is formed after May 23. A few people are spewing venom on Polavaram due to lack of understanding. The works are being carried out under the supervision of the Polavaram Project Authority, with clearances from the Central Water Commission, Union Ministry of Water Resources and other bodies.”

He also accused YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of colluding to pose hurdles to the project.