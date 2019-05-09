Home Cities Vijayawada

Devineni slams Undavalli, KVP, says Centre will bear total cost

Published: 09th May 2019 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao has said that the Centre has to and will bear the entire cost of the Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP).

He lashed out at MP KVP Ramachandra Rao and former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar for “spewing venom” on the project, which is the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh.Devineni also said that Engineer-in-Chief (ENC) of Water Resources M Venkateswara Rao would be available to answer every question and suspicion raised by the Opposition.

The minister also alleged that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) deliberately delayed the approval of the Revised Cost Estimates (RCE) of the project as the Centre did not want the State to complete the rehabilitation and resettlement of the project.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, a day after Undavalli Arun Kumar raised a few red flags with respect to the project execution, Devineni Uma said, “The Centre has to bear 100 per cent cost of the project. We will get all the dues when the new government is formed after May 23. A few people are spewing venom on Polavaram due to lack of understanding. The works are being carried out under the supervision of the Polavaram Project Authority, with clearances from the Central Water Commission, Union Ministry of Water Resources and other bodies.”

He also accused YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of colluding to pose hurdles to the project.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp