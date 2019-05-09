Home Cities Vijayawada

Groundwater levels plummet in Andhra, rain deficit to blame

Horticulture farmers of Anantapur, Kadapa and Chittoor districts are now more worried about saving their  sweet lime orchards rather than quenching their parched throats.

Published: 09th May 2019 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

By S Guru Srikanth
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Horticulture farmers of Anantapur, Kadapa and Chittoor districts are now more worried about saving their  sweet lime orchards rather than quenching their parched throats. Most of them are getting water from a distance of 10 to 15 km to wet their crop. They are also purchasing tanker water to prevent their orchards from withering.

With groundwater levels hitting the rock bottom and almost all the borewells in most parts of Rayalaseema region drying up, horticulturists are more alarmed about their beloved trees as they invested a lot and nurtured them for long.

“For a farmer, the sweet lime crop is of utmost importance and to save it, he will go to any extent. This summer, groundwater situation has become worse. One-third of villages in Anantapur district are reeling under acute water shortage. With depleted groundwater levels, they are totally dependent on the what little water is being supplied through tankers,” said Malla Reddy, a groundwater expert working for the Rural Development Trust, summing up the situation.

In Anantapur, the average groundwater level at 5 pm on May 7 was recorded at 23.69 metres below ground level (MBGL), 3.35 metres deeper than the level on the same day last year. Though water is being supplied through tankers in some panchayats and municipalities like Hindupur, it is proving to be highly inadequate.
“We are getting water once in a week and to meet our daily needs, we have to pay `500 to `800 per tanker operated by private parties once in three days. Even drinking water has to be purchased at a cost of `10 to `20 everyday,” said B Anjaneyulu, a teacher in Hindupur.

The situation is no different in other districts of Rayalaseema, particularly Chittoor and Kadapa. In fact, the groundwater situation in Chittoor is more worse than any other district in the State.

It has recorded the lowest level of groundwater at 28.33 MBGL, while it was 17.28 MBGL last year. The huge difference of 11.05 metres is even worrying the district officials. “The situation has turned from bad to worse this summer. There are no rains. The borewells have also dried up,” said Venkataramana Reddy, a farmer of Vadamalapeta. Though he owns 30 acres of land, he has decided to leave a part of it fallow due to lack of irrigation water.

After Chittoor, Kadapa witnessed a big drop in the groundwater table followed by Anantapur and Kurnool. In Kadapa, the average groundwater level stood at 26.8 MBGL compared to 21.26 MBGL last year.
Among the coastal districts, Prakasam with 22.94 MBGL and West Godavari with 20.71 MBGL were worst off in groundwater table. Nellore which had 9.78 MBGL last year, saw a decline by 2.17 MBGL. Kadapa recorded the highest deficit rainfall of 55.9 per cent followed by Prakasam with 55.8 per cent and Nellore with 53.5 per cent. “Our efforts to harvest rainwater and recharge groundwater by constructing check dams and rain harvesting pits,  have yielded no results due to deficit rainfall,” say officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp