Guntur boy tops ICET, to pursue MBA in AU

VIJAYAWADA: Guntur boy topped the Andhra Pradesh State Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET), conducted by Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati, for the second consecutive year.Karumuri Naga Sumanth from Guntur came first in the ICET by scoring 152.0523 marks, followed by K Kavya Sri from Tuni (East Godavari) who scored 149.8963 marks and N V Siva Sai Pavan from Vijayawada who scored 149.0467 marks. Announcing the results here on Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) chairman Prof S Vijaya Raju said that 43,731 candidates have cleared the APICET-2019 as against the 48,445 candidates who had appeared for the test.

“However, the number of seats is more than the number of qualified candidates. Some 52,736 candidates had applied for ICET this year of which 26,002 (53.67 per cent) are male and 22,443 (46.33 per cent) are female. The total pass percentage is 90.27 which is 2.33 percent less than that of last year,” he said. Over 52,216 candidates had applied for the exam last year and 48,635 had appeared for it.

“The pass percentage of female candidates is 90.50 per cent while that of male candidates is 90.07 per cent. The number of seats available in business schools across the State is 43,809 whereas there are 8,665 seats in MCA colleges,” he added. Candidates can download their ranks at http://sche.ap.gov.in/ICET from May 15 onwards.

ICET topper Karumuri Naga Sumanth of Guntur completed his B Tech from Chalapathi Institute of Technology, Mothadaka.

Speaking to TNIE, Sumanth credited his success to family members and faculty. “I will pursue MBA at Andhra University (AU) and my aim is to crack civil services,” he said. Sixth ranker M Venkata Nagendra also wished to pursue MBA from AU.

