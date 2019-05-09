Implement midday meal scheme effectively: CS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam has underscored the need for effective implementation of the midday meal scheme so as to serve quality food to the students of government schools.

He suggested that the scheme can be implemented more effectively in association with voluntary organisations working locally in districts.

Chairing the State-level Steering and Monitoring Committee on midday meal scheme on Wednesday, the Chief Secretary directed the officials of education and finance department to release funds once in three months for the implementation of the scheme.

He directed the officials to take necessary steps to ensure standard size and quality of egg being supplied from agencies for the scheme.The officials were told to write to the Centre urging it to enhance the number of subsidised LPG cylinders in every school to 16 from the present 12 per year.

School education commissioner K Sandhya Rani said that despite summer holidays, midday meal being implemented for students form Class 8 to Class 10 in the schools in the drought-hit mandals and requested the civil supplies department to supply the necessary commodities.

Principal Secretaries SS Rawat (Social Welfare) and RP Sisodia (Tribal Welfare), Finance Secretary Peeyush Kumar and other officials participated in the meeting.