Kidari Sravan Kumar likely to put in his papers today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Health and Tribal Welfare Minister Kidari Sravan Kumar is likely to submit his resignation on Thursday.

He was inducted into the Council of Ministers on November 11 last year. However, as he could not become an MLA or MLC in six months, he will have to demit his office.Though he contested in the April 11 Assembly polls from Araku constituency, he cannot continue as minister after May 10 as per the Constitution.

A communication necessitating the resignation of Sravan Kumar was also reportedly sent to the government by the Governor. Kumar will have to resign on or before May 10.

As Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu was away in West Bengal, Sravan Kumar is learnt to have decided to hand over the resignation letter to Chief Minister’s Office on Thursday and the same will be forwarded to Governor ESL Narasimhan for approval, according to reliable sources.

After Maoists gunned down Araku MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao in the Agency area of Visakhapatnam district in September last year, the Chief Minister inducted the MLA’s son, Sravan Kumar, into his Cabinet on November 11.