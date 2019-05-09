Home Cities Vijayawada

Kidari Sravan Kumar likely to put in his papers today

Published: 09th May 2019 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Health and Tribal Welfare Minister Kidari Sravan Kumar is likely to submit his resignation on Thursday.

He was inducted into the Council of Ministers on November 11 last year. However, as he could not become an MLA or MLC in six months, he will have to demit his office.Though he contested in the April 11 Assembly polls from Araku constituency, he cannot continue as minister after May 10 as per the Constitution.

A communication necessitating the resignation of Sravan Kumar was also reportedly sent to the government by the Governor. Kumar will have to resign on or before May 10.

As Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu was away in West Bengal, Sravan Kumar is learnt to have decided to hand over the resignation letter to Chief Minister’s Office on Thursday and the same will be forwarded to Governor ESL Narasimhan for approval, according to reliable sources.

After Maoists gunned down Araku MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao in the Agency area of Visakhapatnam district in September last year, the Chief Minister inducted the MLA’s son, Sravan Kumar, into his Cabinet on November 11.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp