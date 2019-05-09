Malyadri rubbishes Undavalli’s claims

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that works of Polavaram were going on at a brisk face, TDP leader G Malyadri has found fault with those making baseless remarks on the national project.

Criticising the remarks of former MP Vundavalli Arun Kumar that Rajamahendravaram and its surrounding villages will be washed away in case of any damage to the project, the TDP leader sought to know how the MP can express doubts over the safety of the project going by the cracks at dumping yard far away from the dam site.

Rubbishing the claim of Arun Kumar that the State government accepted the Centre’s proposal to construct the project with cost estimates in 2013-14, he said that the Technical Advisory Committee has approved the Second Detailed Project Report (DPR 2) with revised cost estimates of `56,000 crore recently.

The former MP’s statements give an impression that he was speaking as the covert of PM Modi and YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said. Claiming that 65 per cent of Polavaram works were completed under the TDP government for the last five years, he said only 5 per cent of works were done during the tenure of former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy.