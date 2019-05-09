MSK inaugurates management college

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BCCI selection committee chairman MSK Prasad inaugurated Gates Institute of Management Sciences (GIMS) at Guru Nanak Colony here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the inauguration, Prasad said,“The demand for management courses has increased across the globe.” He lauded GIMS for opening its branch in the State which he said would prepare students ready for the jobs in the industry. “We have opened our branch in the State to offer management courses to the youth of Amaravati capital region,” said GIMS chairman T Kishan Babu.

The institute, which is recognised by International School of Business Management (ISBM), Chhattisgarh, will offer MBA and post graduation courses in Business Management. Students who have scored at least 50 per cent marks in their graduation are eligible for admission to MBA programme, of which classes will start from August. Students who have scored well in CAT, MAT and IETS will be preferred for admission after interview and group discussion.